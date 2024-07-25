UK-India Technology Security Initiative: factsheet
This initiative, agreed between the UK and India, will support crucial collaboration on telecoms security and unlocking investment for emerging technologies.
Documents
Details
The Foreign Secretary launched the Technology Security Initiative, during his visit to India, on behalf of the Prime Minister.
The initiative sets out a new approach for how the UK and India work together on the defining technologies of this decade. These include telecoms, critical minerals, articificial intelligence (AI), quantum, health/bio technology, advanced materials and semiconductors.
The Initiative builds on a series of partnerships between British and Indian governments, industry and academia. The respective National Security Advisers will take it forward to ensure the collective potential of important UK-Indian technologies is harnessed.