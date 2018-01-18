Policy paper

UK-France Summit 2018: documents

These documents from the United Kingdom-France Summit set out plans for closer co-operation between the United Kingdom and France.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

2018 United Kingdom-France Summit Communique

Security and Defence

Protecting our Internal Security

Cyber and Digital Security

Foreign Policy and Development Compact

Treaty concerning the reinforcement of co-operation for the co-ordinated management of their shared border

Shared Solutions

Conclusions from the UK-France Civil Nuclear Energy Seminar

Declaration of Intent concerning Enhancing Collaboration in Civil Nuclear Decommissioning and Waste Management

Declaration of Implementation of the Framework Arrangement on Space Cooperation

Letter of Intent for a Memorandum of Understanding for the Strategic Genomics Research and Development Partnership

Shared Futures

Declaration of Intention on Sports Cooperation

The 35th United Kingdom-France Summit took place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on 18 January 2018.

The United Kingdom and France have agreed an ambitious bilateral co-operation agenda which aims to deepen their strategic partnership.

These documents provide more detail on areas for cooperation including on shared security, shared solutions, and shared futures.

