UK Chief Medical Officers' physical activity guidelines communications framework

The communications framework provides guidance for the UK and devolved government administrations on how to communicate the UK CMOs’ physical activity guidelines to key professionals and practitioners who are required to know, understand and apply the guidelines in practice.

The framework also recognises the role of system enablers - those who can support policy and infrastructure developments that enable the guidelines to be implemented.

The framework covers:

situational and stakeholder analysis

development of communications aims and messaging

identification of communication channels

implementation and measures

The framework aims to support communications to stakeholders within and outside the health sector, and professionals and practitioners from: