Transforming the UK clinical research system: August 2025 update
An update on progress the government has made to implement the Lord O'Shaughnessy review of commercial clinical trials and how it is going further and faster beyond to transform the UK clinical research system.
Documents
Details
This document outlines the progress made in implementing the Lord O’Shaughnessy review in full and highlights how the government is going further and faster to transform the UK clinical research system.
Through the UK Clinical Research Delivery (UKCRD) programme, efforts are underway to accelerate the delivery of clinical trials, including the Prime Minister’s commitment to reduce clinical trial set-up times to just 150 days, with work highlighted in the 10 Year Health Plan and Life Sciences Sector Plan.