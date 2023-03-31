Therapeutics Clinical Review Panel (TCRP) modelling group findings: risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes
A report identifying groups in the population at equivalent risk from severe COVID-19 outcomes to any condition in the highest-risk cohort.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
In winter 2022, the COVID-19 Antivirals and Therapeutics Taskforce (ATTF) was planning for the potential wider deployment of antivirals against COVID-19, should there be new evidence of the drug’s effectiveness in a wider cohort.
The Therapeutics Clinical Review Panel (TCRP) modelling group was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to consider whether there are other groups in the population that are at equivalent risk to any condition in the highest-risk cohort.
This report was shared with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) on 6 March 2023. NICE has committed to continuous surveillance of the relevant evidence related to COVID-19 and to updating multiple technology appraisal recommendations if there are any significant changes. This includes changes in evidence around clinical and cost-effectiveness of treatments for COVID-19 for particular subgroups of patients not currently included in the recommendations.