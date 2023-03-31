Therapeutics Clinical Review Panel (TCRP) modelling group findings: risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes

In winter 2022, the COVID-19 Antivirals and Therapeutics Taskforce (ATTF) was planning for the potential wider deployment of antivirals against COVID-19, should there be new evidence of the drug’s effectiveness in a wider cohort.

The Therapeutics Clinical Review Panel ( TCRP ) modelling group was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) to consider whether there are other groups in the population that are at equivalent risk to any condition in the highest-risk cohort.