Policy paper

The Windsor Framework - sector explainer

The agreement in principle reached by the UK and EU regarding the Windsor Framework.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
Published
27 February 2023

Documents

Food Retail Green Lane - Sector explainer

PDF, 422 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Goods moving from NI to GB - Sector explainer.pdf

PDF, 251 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Goods moving GB-NI - Green Lane

PDF, 302 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Human Medicines

PDF, 370 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Parcels

PDF, 438 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pets

PDF, 354 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Plants

PDF, 306 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

VAT and excise

PDF, 297 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Details of the agreement in principle reached by the UK and EU regarding the Windsor Framework.

Published 27 February 2023