The Windsor Framework - sector explainer
The agreement in principle reached by the UK and EU regarding the Windsor Framework.
- Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
- 27 February 2023
Food Retail Green Lane - Sector explainer
PDF, 422 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request an accessible format.
Goods moving from NI to GB - Sector explainer.pdf
PDF, 251 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Goods moving GB-NI - Green Lane
PDF, 302 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Human Medicines
PDF, 370 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Parcels
PDF, 438 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Pets
PDF, 354 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Plants
PDF, 306 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
VAT and excise
PDF, 297 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details of the agreement in principle reached by the UK and EU regarding the Windsor Framework.