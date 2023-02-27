The Windsor Framework
- 27 February 2023
Documents
The Windsor Framework: a new way forward
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3937-8, CP 806 PDF, 2.49 MB, 29 pagesOrder a copy
Political Declaration by the European Commission and the Government of the United Kingdom
PDF, 76.3 KB, 5 pages
HMG Legal Position: The Windsor Framework
PDF, 80.5 KB, 3 pages
Draft Decision of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on laying down arrangements relating to the Windsor Framework
PDF, 244 KB, 34 pages
Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the Windsor Framework
PDF, 79.5 KB, 2 pages
Draft Recommendation of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on Article 13(3)(a)
PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages
Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on Article 13(3)(a)
PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages
Draft Decision of the Joint Consultative Working Group on amending its rules of procedure
PDF, 108 KB, 3 pages
Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on dialogue and goods
PDF, 91 KB, 3 pages
Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the democratic consent mechanism in Article 18
PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages
Draft Recommendation of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on market surveillance and enforcement
PDF, 117 KB, 3 pages
Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on market surveillance and enforcement
PDF, 92.8 KB, 3 pages
Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on export procedures for goods moving from Northern Ireland to other parts of the United Kingdom
PDF, 93.2 KB, 2 pages
Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on strengthening enforcement action for goods moved in parcels from another part of the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland
PDF, 88 KB, 2 pages
Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the VAT regime for goods not being at risk for the Union’s internal market and on the VAT arrangements for cross border refunds
PDF, 91.7 KB, 2 pages
Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the application of Article 10(1)
PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages
EU legal texts
https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/relations-non-eu-countries/relations-united-kingdom/eu-uk-withdrawal-agreement/protocol-ireland-and-northern-ireland_en
Details of the agreement in principle reached by the UK and EU regarding the Windsor Framework.
