The Windsor Framework

The agreement in principle reached by the UK and EU regarding the Windsor Framework.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
27 February 2023
27 February 2023 — See all updates

The Windsor Framework: a new way forward

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3937-8, CP 806 PDF, 2.49 MB, 29 pages

Political Declaration by the European Commission and the Government of the United Kingdom

PDF, 76.3 KB, 5 pages

HMG Legal Position: The Windsor Framework

PDF, 80.5 KB, 3 pages

Draft Decision of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on laying down arrangements relating to the Windsor Framework

PDF, 244 KB, 34 pages

Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the Windsor Framework

PDF, 79.5 KB, 2 pages

Draft Recommendation of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on Article 13(3)(a)

PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages

Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on Article 13(3)(a)

PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages

Draft Decision of the Joint Consultative Working Group on amending its rules of procedure

PDF, 108 KB, 3 pages

Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on dialogue and goods

PDF, 91 KB, 3 pages

Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the democratic consent mechanism in Article 18

PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages

Draft Recommendation of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on market surveillance and enforcement

PDF, 117 KB, 3 pages

Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on market surveillance and enforcement

PDF, 92.8 KB, 3 pages

Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on export procedures for goods moving from Northern Ireland to other parts of the United Kingdom

PDF, 93.2 KB, 2 pages

Draft unilateral declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on strengthening enforcement action for goods moved in parcels from another part of the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland

PDF, 88 KB, 2 pages

Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the VAT regime for goods not being at risk for the Union’s internal market and on the VAT arrangements for cross border refunds

PDF, 91.7 KB, 2 pages

Draft joint declaration by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union in the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee on the application of Article 10(1)

PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages

https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/relations-non-eu-countries/relations-united-kingdom/eu-uk-withdrawal-agreement/protocol-ireland-and-northern-ireland_en

Last updated 27 February 2023 + show all updates

  1. Updated with link to EU legal texts

  2. First published.