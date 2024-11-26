The Older People's Housing Taskforce Report
Independent report from the Older People’s Housing Taskforce and two pieces of government funded research on behalf of the Taskforce.
1. An independent report by Older People’s Housing Taskforce – Our future homes: housing that promotes wellbeing and community for an ageing population.
2. What older people want – a rapid evidence assessment on what older people want and can afford, when it comes to their housing choices when looking to move.
3. Patterns and trends in planning applications for older persons housing – An exploration of factors impacting on the delivery of planning permissions for older persons housing.