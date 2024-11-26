Independent report

The Older People's Housing Taskforce Report

Independent report from the Older People’s Housing Taskforce and two pieces of government funded research on behalf of the Taskforce.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Department of Health and Social Care
26 November 2024

Our Future Homes: Housing that promotes wellbeing and community for an ageing population

Our Future Homes: Housing that promotes wellbeing and community for an ageing population

What older people want

Patterns and trends in planning applications for older persons housing

1. An independent report by Older People’s Housing Taskforce – Our future homes: housing that promotes wellbeing and community for an ageing population.

2. What older people want – a rapid evidence assessment on what older people want and can afford, when it comes to their housing choices when looking to move.

3. Patterns and trends in planning applications for older persons housing – An exploration of factors impacting on the delivery of planning permissions for older persons housing.

