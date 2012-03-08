The EU Exit transition period ends on 31 December 2020. From 1 January 2021, the rules will change regarding UK residents’ access to healthcare in the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland. As a result the NHS Constitution for England will be updated.

The constitution sets out rights for patients, public and staff. It outlines NHS commitments to patients and staff, and the responsibilities that the public, patients and staff owe to one another to ensure that the NHS operates fairly and effectively. All NHS bodies and private and third sector providers supplying NHS services are required by law to take account of the constitution in their decisions and actions.

The constitution sets out a commitment for government to produce an up-to-date statement of NHS accountability to explain how decision-making works in the NHS. This is included in the ‘Guide to the Healthcare System in England’.

The complaints guidance explains how patients can give feedback or make a complaint about NHS care or treatment. It includes information on the NHS complaints arrangements, and what patients can expect when they make a complaint. The guidance should be read alongside the NHS Constitution.

The Department of Health has also produced supplements, including the NHS Constitution handbook, that explains in greater detail the rights and pledges contained in the constitution.