Handbook to the NHS Constitution for England
Information about the rights and pledges in the NHS Constitution and what these mean for NHS patients and staff.
This handbook is designed to give the public, patients, carers, families and NHS staff all the information they need about the NHS Constitution for England.
The handbook covers:
- NHS values and the principles that guide the NHS
- explanations of the rights and pledges in the NHS Constitution
- legal sources of patient and staff rights
- the roles we all play in protecting and developing the NHS
