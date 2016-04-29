NHS Choice Framework

Guidance
The framework brings together information about patients’ rights to choice about their health care, where to get more information to help make a choice, and how they can complain if they have not been offered choice.
In some circumstances the patient has legal rights to choice and they must be given these choices by law. In other circumstances they do not have a legal right to choice but should be offered choice about their care, depending on what’s available locally.
