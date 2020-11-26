Independent report

The life and death of Elizabeth Dixon: a catalyst for change

A report on the investigation into the death of Elizabeth Dixon and a series of recommendations in respect of the failures in the care she received from the NHS.

The life and death of Elizabeth Dixon: a catalyst for change

Details

Elizabeth Dixon was a child with special health needs. She had been born prematurely at Frimley Park Hospital on 14 December 2000. Following treatment and care at Great Ormond Street Hospital and a children’s hospice she was nursed at home under a care package. As a result of a failure to clear a tracheostomy tube she asphyxiated and was pronounced dead at Frimley Park hospital on 4 December 2001.

The investigation chaired by Dr Bill Kirkup looked at the events surrounding the care of Elizabeth and makes a series of recommendations in respect of the failures in the care she received from the NHS.

