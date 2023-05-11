Government response to the investigation into the death of Elizabeth Dixon
Details the government’s response to the recommendations made in the independent report on the investigation into the life and death of Elizabeth Dixon.
Applies to England
This report sets out the government’s response to the independent investigation led by Dr Bill Kirkup into the life and death of 11-month-old Elizabeth Dixon.
The government is committed to ensuring that the learning from this investigation is used to improve the healthcare system and prevent future harms.
The recommendations of the report are informed by past events but describe improvements identified as necessary today.
The investigation’s original report The life and death of Elizabeth Dixon: a catalyst for change was published in 2020.