The impact of body image on mental and physical health: government response

This document sets out the government’s current policy positions and ongoing work in response to the 21 recommendations made by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee in its report: The impact of body image on mental and physical health.

The report’s findings show that body image dissatisfaction has a negative impact on people’s mental and physical health. The report found that the government and other relevant organisations need to:

understand the causal links between body image and health issues

do more to understand and respond to the risks associated with body image dissatisfaction

provide the necessary services for those seeking help

The government welcomes the committee’s report, and is considering the findings and recommendations carefully as part of ongoing policy development.