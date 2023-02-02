Policy paper

The impact of body image on mental and physical health: government response

The government’s formal response to the recommendations made by the Health and Social Care Committee in its report on the impact of body image on mental and physical health.

Department of Health and Social Care
2 February 2023

This document sets out the government’s current policy positions and ongoing work in response to the 21 recommendations made by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee in its report: The impact of body image on mental and physical health.

The report’s findings show that body image dissatisfaction has a negative impact on people’s mental and physical health. The report found that the government and other relevant organisations need to:

  • understand the causal links between body image and health issues
  • do more to understand and respond to the risks associated with body image dissatisfaction
  • provide the necessary services for those seeking help

The government welcomes the committee’s report, and is considering the findings and recommendations carefully as part of ongoing policy development.

