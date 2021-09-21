Policy paper

The HSCC expert panel's maternity evaluation: government response

The government's response to the Health and Social Care Committee's evaluation on the government's progress on commitments in maternity services in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
21 September 2021

Applies to England

Documents

The government's response to the Health and Social Care Committee's expert panel evaluation: the government’s progress against its policy commitments in the area of maternity services in England (web accessible version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2852-5, CP 514 PDF, 323KB, 25 pages

Order a copy

The government's response to the Health and Social Care Committee's expert panel evaluation: the government’s progress against its policy commitments in the area of maternity services in England (print version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2852-5, CP 514 PDF, 336KB, 28 pages

Order a copy

Details

This is the government’s response to the Health and Social Care Committee’s (HSCC) expert panel ‘Evaluation of the government’s progress against its policy commitments in the area of maternity services in England’ published on 6 July 2021.

The expert panel evaluated the following government commitments on maternity services: maternity safety, continuity of carer, personalised care and safe staffing. They rated the government’s progress against each of these commitments using a ‘Care Quality Commission-style’ rating.

The government welcomes this report and is considering the panel’s findings carefully as part of ongoing policy development.

The HSCC’s inquiry into the safety of maternity services in England

The HSCC also began an inquiry into the safety of maternity services in 2020. The HSCC published its report on 6 July and made 15 recommendations.

See the government’s response to the Health and Social Care Committee report: safety of maternity services in England.

Published 21 September 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do