The HSCC expert panel's maternity evaluation: government response

This is the government’s response to the Health and Social Care Committee’s ( HSCC ) expert panel ‘Evaluation of the government’s progress against its policy commitments in the area of maternity services in England’ published on 6 July 2021.

The expert panel evaluated the following government commitments on maternity services: maternity safety, continuity of carer, personalised care and safe staffing. They rated the government’s progress against each of these commitments using a ‘Care Quality Commission-style’ rating.

The government welcomes this report and is considering the panel’s findings carefully as part of ongoing policy development.

The HSCC ’s inquiry into the safety of maternity services in England

The HSCC also began an inquiry into the safety of maternity services in 2020. The HSCC published its report on 6 July and made 15 recommendations.

See the government’s response to the Health and Social Care Committee report: safety of maternity services in England.