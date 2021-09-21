Safety of maternity services in England: government response

This is the government’s response to the 15 recommendations made by the Health and Social Care Committee ( HSCC ) in its report published on 6 July 2021: ‘The safety of maternity services in England’.

The government welcomes the HSCC report. Maternity safety is a priority for the government and the government remains committed to making the NHS one of the best places in the world to have a baby.

The HSCC ’s expert panel evaluation of maternity government commitments

In 2020, the committee commissioned an independent panel of experts to assess the government’s progress in meeting its own targets in key areas of healthcare policy. See the Department of Health and Social Care’s response to the expert panel’s evaluation.