The Health Service and Social Care Workers (Scrutiny of Coronavirus-related Deaths) (Revocation) Directions 2022

Directions to revoke The Health Service and Social Care Workers (Scrutiny of Coronavirus-related Deaths) Directions 2020.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
3 May 2022

Applies to England

The Health Service and Social Care Workers (Scrutiny of Coronavirus-related Deaths) (Revocation) Directions 2022

These directions came into force on 30 April 2022.

These directions revoke The Health Service and Social Care Workers (Scrutiny of Coronavirus-related Deaths) Directions 2020 which ensured that NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts sought and prioritised the services of medical examiners to scrutinise the deaths of health service and adult social care staff with coronavirus.

