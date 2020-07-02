The Health Service and Social Care Workers (Scrutiny of Coronavirus-related Deaths) Directions 2020
Directions to NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts in England to ensure the scrutiny of deaths of health service and adult social care staff from coronavirus (COVID-19).
These directions ensure that NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts seek and prioritise the services of medical examiners to scrutinise the deaths of health service and adult social care staff from coronavirus.
