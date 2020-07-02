Statutory guidance

The Health Service and Social Care Workers (Scrutiny of Coronavirus-related Deaths) Directions 2020

Directions to NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts in England to ensure the scrutiny of deaths of health service and adult social care staff from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Department of Health and Social Care

The Health Service and Social Care Workers (Scrutiny of Coronavirus-related Deaths) Directions 2020

These directions ensure that NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts seek and prioritise the services of medical examiners to scrutinise the deaths of health service and adult social care staff from coronavirus.

