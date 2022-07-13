The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc.) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021: equality analysis
Record of the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) analysis undertaken for the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc.) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These documents record the equality analysis undertaken for the decision to move England into step 4 through the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc.) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021.
Ministers are required under the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) as set out in section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 to have regard to the need to:
- eliminate unlawful discrimination, harassment and victimisation
- advance equality of opportunity between different groups
- foster good relations between different groups
Ministers are required to consider the impact of policy decisions on people’s protected characteristics, with particular emphasis on meeting the duties set out above. These protected characteristics are:
- age
- disability
- gender reassignment
- pregnancy and maternity
- marriage and civil partnership
- race
- religion or belief
- sex
- sexual orientation
The regulations covered by these PSED documents relate to the decision to move England into step 4 on 19 July 2021. This resulted in most legal restrictions, including those relating to social distancing and social contact, ending. All remaining businesses were allowed to reopen.