The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc.) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021: equality analysis

These documents record the equality analysis undertaken for the decision to move England into step 4 through the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps etc.) (England) (Revocation and Amendment) Regulations 2021.

Ministers are required under the Public Sector Equality Duty ( PSED ) as set out in section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 to have regard to the need to:

eliminate unlawful discrimination, harassment and victimisation

advance equality of opportunity between different groups

foster good relations between different groups

Ministers are required to consider the impact of policy decisions on people’s protected characteristics, with particular emphasis on meeting the duties set out above. These protected characteristics are:

age

disability

gender reassignment

pregnancy and maternity

marriage and civil partnership

race

religion or belief

sex

sexual orientation