The Government Technology Innovation Strategy

Sets out how government will prepare to use emerging technologies to build better public services.

Published 10 June 2019
Government Digital Service, Cabinet Office, and Oliver Dowden CBE MP

This strategy sets out the foundations needed for government to innovate through emerging technologies. It provides a framework for departments to use as they make plans for digital, data and technology ahead of the next spending review.

It has 3 sections:

  • people, establishing technical skills and creating innovative leaders and culture
  • process, which includes help with funding experimentation and innovative procurement
  • data and technology, including accessing and sharing useful data, how we can tackle legacy technology and updating standards and guidance
