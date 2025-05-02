Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill: ECHR memorandum
Memorandum on the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) relating to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
The memorandum considers issues arising under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in relation to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, as amended after the House of Commons public bill committee stage.
See the Parliament website for all other documents relating to the bill, including the PDF version of the ECHR memorandum.