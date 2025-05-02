Impact assessment

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill: ECHR memorandum

Memorandum on the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) relating to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

Department of Health and Social Care and Ministry of Justice
2 May 2025

Applies to England and Wales

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill: ECHR memorandum - HTML version

The memorandum considers issues arising under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in relation to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, as amended after the House of Commons public bill committee stage.

See the Parliament website for all other documents relating to the bill, including the PDF version of the ECHR memorandum.

