Temporary medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination of people working or deployed in care homes

A letter from the Director of Adult Social Care Delivery to local authorities, directors of adult social services, care home providers, care home managers and agencies.

Department of Health and Social Care
15 September 2021
England

Temporary medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination of people working or deployed in care homes

Self-certification form for people vaccinated abroad

Self-certification form for people with medical exemptions

Letter outlining how, on a temporary basis, people working or volunteering in care homes who have a medical reason why they are unable to have a COVID-19 vaccine, will be able to self-certify that they meet the medical exemption criteria.

Care home workers who are exempt will need to sign the ‘Self-certification form for people with medical exemptions’ or the ‘Self-certification form for people vaccinated abroad’ and show this to their employer as proof of their temporary exemption status.

This temporary self-certification process has been introduced for a short period prior to the launch of the new NHS COVID Pass system which will go live imminently.

