Temporary medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination of people working or deployed in care homes

Letter outlining how, on a temporary basis, people working or volunteering in care homes who have a medical reason why they are unable to have a COVID-19 vaccine, will be able to self-certify that they meet the medical exemption criteria.

Care home workers who are exempt will need to sign the ‘Self-certification form for people with medical exemptions’ or the ‘Self-certification form for people vaccinated abroad’ and show this to their employer as proof of their temporary exemption status.

This temporary self-certification process has been introduced for a short period prior to the launch of the new NHS COVID Pass system which will go live imminently.