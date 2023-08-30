Telecare stakeholder plan: analogue to digital switchover, August 2023 update
An update on actions in the government plan for working with the telecare and telecommunications sectors in transitioning from analogue to digital networks.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The UK’s telecommunications providers are currently transitioning their telephone services from analogue to digital networks. Most are aiming to complete the switchover by 2025.
In December 2022, the Department of Health and Social Care published an action plan outlining how it will work with stakeholders to prepare for the telecare sector switchover.
This August 2023 report:
- gives an update on progress on the actions in the plan
- details the ongoing work by the telecare and telecommunications sectors to reduce risks when switching over telecare users to digital telephone lines
- highlights future opportunities