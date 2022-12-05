Telecare stakeholder action plan: analogue to digital switchover
How the government is working with the telecare and telecommunications sectors in England to help prepare for the transition from analogue to digital networks.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The UK’s telecommunications providers are currently transitioning their telephone services from analogue to digital networks. Most are aiming to complete the switchover by 2025.
As part of work to prepare for the switchover in the telecare sector, this action plan outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care is working with stakeholders to:
- improve overall communication and co-ordination between telecommunication providers and telecare services, and with people who use telecare services
- resolve technical issues such as the need for more testing of analogue equipment to determine what will work reliably in the short term after switchover
- consider how local authority telecare services may be transformed going forward