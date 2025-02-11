Telecare National Action Plan: protecting telecare users throughout the digital phone switchover

The telecommunications industry is leading a programme of work to switch telephone networks from analogue to digital. The switchover will be complete for all providers by January 2027.

An estimated 2 million people in the UK currently use telecare services. As the digital phone switchover takes place, there is a risk that some analogue telecare devices will not perform reliably on digital networks. This has increased risks for telecare users.

This publication is the joint Telecare National Action Plan from the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology ( DSIT ). It supersedes the DHSC Telecare Stakeholder Action Plan. The plan sets out the actions that stakeholders must take to safeguard telecare users during the digital phone switchover