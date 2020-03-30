Technical Specifications for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

We have published these documents in order for new suppliers and manufacturers to understand our requirements. Where new suppliers have product that meets these requirements we welcome offers of support through a smart survey.

The specifications reference a number of standards and legislation. The list of standards/legislation/directives is not intended to be exhaustive and any relevant standard/legislation/directive (even if not stated) must be complied with.

Products must comply with the stated standards/legislation/directives (as amended, extended or re-enacted from time to time) and/or the relevant section within the standard/legislation/directive and/or the relevant standard within the stated suite of standards.