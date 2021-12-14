Suspension of the 15-minute wait for vaccination with mRNA vaccine for COVID-19: UK CMOs' opinion
UK Chief Medical Officers' and lead Deputy Chief Medical Officers for vaccines' opinion on the 15-minute wait after vaccination with mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.
This document sets out the opinion of the UK Chief Medical Officers and the lead Deputy Chief Medical Officers for vaccines on suspension of the 15-minute wait after vaccination with mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. This is in light of the need to speed up vaccination and boosting in response to the Omicron variant.