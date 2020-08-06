Supported living services during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Guidance for providers of supported living settings.
This guidance sets out:
- key messages to assist with planning and preparation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic so that local procedures can be put in place to minimise risk and provide the best possible support to people in supported living settings
- safe systems of working including, social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning
- how infection prevention and control (IPC) and personal protective equipment (PPE) applies to supported living settings
