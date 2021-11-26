Suicide Prevention Fund 2021 to 2022
Applications open on 2 December for grants from the new £4 million fund to support suicide prevention voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations across 2021 to 2022.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Grant applications open on 2 December 2021
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has made available £4 million for a grant fund to support suicide prevention VCSE organisations across 2021 to 2022. A portion of the grant fund will be ring-fenced specifically to help support small community-led and user-led groups and organisations.
Application process
The application portal for the grant fund will open on 2 December and will close on 6 January 2022. The grant fund is being administered by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on behalf of DHSC.
Further guidance and support on the application process will be available through a webinar shortly.
You can register your interest to get updates on the grant fund and webinar.
This page will be updated on 2 December with a link to the application portal, and key documents including the application guidance. This guidance will provide full details of the fund, eligibility criteria and application process.