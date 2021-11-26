Guidance overview: Suicide Prevention Fund 2021 to 2022

Applications open on 2 December for grants from the new £4 million fund to support suicide prevention voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations across 2021 to 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
26 November 2021

Applies to England

Suicide Prevention Fund 2021 to 2022

Grant applications open on 2 December 2021

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has made available £4 million for a grant fund to support suicide prevention VCSE organisations across 2021 to 2022. A portion of the grant fund will be ring-fenced specifically to help support small community-led and user-led groups and organisations.

Application process

The application portal for the grant fund will open on 2 December and will close on 6 January 2022. The grant fund is being administered by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on behalf of DHSC.

Further guidance and support on the application process will be available through a webinar shortly.

You can register your interest to get updates on the grant fund and webinar.

This page will be updated on 2 December with a link to the application portal, and key documents including the application guidance. This guidance will provide full details of the fund, eligibility criteria and application process.

