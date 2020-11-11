Guidance

Social security arrangements between the UK and the EU from 1 January 2021: staff guide

This staff guidance explains the social security coordination arrangements between the UK and the EU under the EU Withdrawal Agreement from 1 January 2021.

New rules for January 2021

The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.

This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read:

You can also read about the transition period.

Guidance relating to the UK’s operational implementation of the social security coordination provisions of Part 2 of the EU Withdrawal Agreement: Citizens’ Rights

Guidance relating to the UK’s operational implementation of the social security coordination provisions of Part 2 of the EU Withdrawal Agreement: Citizens’ Rights

PDF, 593KB, 74 pages

This guidance is for staff in the Department for Work and Pensions, HM Revenue & Customs, and the Department of Health and Social Care. It is to be used by staff from 1 January 2021 when considering an application for a social security benefit or pension from:

Why we publish this guide

We publish this guide to help people understand how we make decisions.

