Social security arrangements between the UK and the EU from 1 January 2021: staff guide
This staff guidance explains the social security coordination arrangements between the UK and the EU under the EU Withdrawal Agreement from 1 January 2021.
New rules for January 2021
The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
For current information, read:
You can also read about the transition period.
Documents
Details
This guidance is for staff in the Department for Work and Pensions, HM Revenue & Customs, and the Department of Health and Social Care. It is to be used by staff from 1 January 2021 when considering an application for a social security benefit or pension from:
- a UK national living in the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland
- an EEA or Swiss national living in the UK
Why we publish this guide
We publish this guide to help people understand how we make decisions.