Policy paper

Social Partnership Forum: partnership agreement 2022

This agreement sets out the Social Partnership Forum's shared values, aims and principles for effective joint working on policy impacting the healthcare workforce.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
7 July 2022

Documents

Social Partnership Forum -- partnership agreement

HTML

Social Partnership Forum -- partnership agreement (signed version)

PDF, 137 KB, 7 pages

Details

The partnership agreement sets out the framework agreed by the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS Employers, NHS trade unions, NHS England and Health Education England.

It describes the aims of the Social Partnership Forum (SPF), partners’ shared values and principles for effective joint working.

The national SPF and its subgroups:

  • discuss, debate and involve partners in the strategic development and implementation of policy where there are workforce implications
  • support strong and effective partnership-working at regional and local level
  • aim to improve outcomes for patients and support staff to deliver high-quality care

This document supersedes the 2016 partnership agreement.

Published 7 July 2022