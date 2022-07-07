Social Partnership Forum: partnership agreement 2022
This agreement sets out the Social Partnership Forum's shared values, aims and principles for effective joint working on policy impacting the healthcare workforce.
Documents
Details
The partnership agreement sets out the framework agreed by the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS Employers, NHS trade unions, NHS England and Health Education England.
It describes the aims of the Social Partnership Forum (SPF), partners’ shared values and principles for effective joint working.
The national SPF and its subgroups:
- discuss, debate and involve partners in the strategic development and implementation of policy where there are workforce implications
- support strong and effective partnership-working at regional and local level
- aim to improve outcomes for patients and support staff to deliver high-quality care
This document supersedes the 2016 partnership agreement.