Guidance
SLASC 2020: technical specification
Technical specification and validation rules describing the requirements for the school-level annual school census (SLASC) 2020.
Documents
Details
This is technical information about submitting data for the school-level annual school census 2020.
It’s for:
- suppliers of software for school management information systems (MIS)
- users of school MIS software
It applies to registered independent schools only.
The specification describes:
- what data schools should supply
- how to structure the data in XML
Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that schools can validate the data they submit.
You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.
More guidance on submitting data for the school-level annual school census is available.