Guidance

SLASC 2020: technical specification

Technical specification and validation rules describing the requirements for the school-level annual school census (SLASC) 2020.

Published 26 June 2019
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

Documents

School-level annual school census 2020: business and technical specification, version 1.0

Ref: DfE-00131-2019 PDF, 1.09MB, 45 pages

School-level annual school census 2020: validation rules

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 38.6KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

School-level annual school census 2020: validation rules

ODS, 21.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This is technical information about submitting data for the school-level annual school census 2020.

It’s for:

  • suppliers of software for school management information systems (MIS)
  • users of school MIS software

It applies to registered independent schools only.

The specification describes:

  • what data schools should supply
  • how to structure the data in XML

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that schools can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting data for the school-level annual school census is available.

Published 26 June 2019