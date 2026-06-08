Skin cancer risks from sunbed use and their control
COMARE’s 21st report reviews scientific evidence on skin cancer risks and other health effects from sunbed use and considers options for control of their use.
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In this report, the Committee on Medical Aspects of Radiation in the Environment (COMPARE) provides a short update of the 13th report, published in 2009, which considered this topic in detail. Review of more recent science supports the previous conclusions that sunbed use is a small but important contributor to the total skin cancer burden in the UK, as well as being a contributor to other health effects associated with exposure to UV radiation. The report reconsiders the recommendations made in the 13th report on the control of the commercial use of sunbeds and also discusses the option for government to introduce a complete ban on commercial use.