Single dose of HPV vaccine: JCVI interim advice
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's (JCVI) interim advice on a one-dose schedule for the human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation programme.
Documents
Details
This statement sets out the interim advice developed by the JCVI for a move from a 2-dose to a one-dose schedule for the routine adolescent HPV vaccination programme.
The JCVI is inviting stakeholders to respond to this interim advice. Responses should be sent to jcvi-consultation@phe.gov.uk by 11.45pm on 24 March 2022.