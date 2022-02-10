Independent report

Single dose of HPV vaccine: JCVI interim advice

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's (JCVI) interim advice on a one-dose schedule for the human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 February 2022

Documents

JCVI interim advice on a one-dose schedule for the routine HPV immunisation programme

HTML

Details

This statement sets out the interim advice developed by the JCVI for a move from a 2-dose to a one-dose schedule for the routine adolescent HPV vaccination programme.

The JCVI is inviting stakeholders to respond to this interim advice. Responses should be sent to jcvi-consultation@phe.gov.uk by 11.45pm on 24 March 2022.

Published 10 February 2022