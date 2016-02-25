Significant occurrence notifications (SON) form

A SON must be raised by the relevant Aviation Duty Holder ( ADH ), Accountable Manager ( AM ), Project Team ( PT )/Type Airworthiness Authority ( TAA ) or unit as appropriate, in order to bring noteworthy occurrences to the attention of Director General Defence Safety Authority ( DG DSA ). SONs may include, but are not limited to, those occurrences where an accident has or could have occurred, or which could be deemed sensitive (eg VIP involved; possible societal, media or ministerial interest). Occasions requiring a SON are summarised in RA 1410 Annex A. SON follow up action, such as a return to flying, will be recorded within the associated DASOR , or where there is no DASOR by separate notification to original addressees.

SONs are to be raised to the MAA Knowledge Exploitation Branch via telephone, on 030 679 84188 or email, dsa-maa-asims@mod.gov.uk during UK working hours, or to the MAA Duty Officer on 07799 772 101 out of UK working hours.