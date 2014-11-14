Guidance
Air Safety Information Management System (ASIMS) user manual
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- Reporting air safety concerns
- 14 November 2014
- 24 March 2017, see all updates
This user manual is intended to be an easy to use reference for ASIMS users, and should be read in conjunction with Regulatory Article 1410.
The Air Safety Information Management System is a web based tool to support the reporting, management and analysis of air safety occurrences, investigations and recommendations.
Related Information
- Air Safety Information Management System (only available on internal MOD networks)
- Regulatory Article (RA) 1410
Published: 14 November 2014
