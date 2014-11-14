  1. Home

Guidance

Air Safety Information Management System (ASIMS) user manual

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Part of:
Reporting air safety concerns
First published:
14 November 2014
Last updated:
24 March 2017, see all updates

This user manual is intended to be an easy to use reference for ASIMS users, and should be read in conjunction with Regulatory Article 1410.

Documents

ASIMS user manual

Ref: Version 7 PDF, 6.67MB

Details

The Air Safety Information Management System is a web based tool to support the reporting, management and analysis of air safety occurrences, investigations and recommendations.

Document information

Published: 14 November 2014

Updated: 24 March 2017

+ full page history

  1. Manual has been updated
  2. Version 6 of the ASIMS user manual has been published.
  3. Version 5.4 of the ASIMS user manual has been published
  4. Link to ASIMS added to related information section.
  5. Version 5.2 of the ASIMS user manual has been published
  6. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Military Aviation Authority

Part of: Reporting air safety concerns