Shingles (herpes zoster) vaccination programme: JCVI statement, November 2024

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) setting out its advice for the expansion of the shingles vaccination programme.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 November 2024

JCVI statement on the shingles (herpes zoster) vaccination programme

This statement from JCVI provides advice on expanding the shingles vaccination programme to include:

  • those aged 80 years and older
  • all adults who are severely immunosuppressed

It also outlines previous recommendations from JCVI on the shingles vaccination programme.

13 November 2024

