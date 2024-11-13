Shingles (herpes zoster) vaccination programme: JCVI statement, November 2024
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) setting out its advice for the expansion of the shingles vaccination programme.
Documents
Details
This statement from JCVI provides advice on expanding the shingles vaccination programme to include:
- those aged 80 years and older
- all adults who are severely immunosuppressed
It also outlines previous recommendations from JCVI on the shingles vaccination programme.