Service pupil premium
Information for service personnel with children in state schools, and for the schools themselves, about eligibility for the service pupil premium (SPP).
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Service personnel with children in state schools must notify the school of their eligibility for the service pupil premium (SPP).
For more information, email the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Team at People-AFFS-Mailbox@mod.gov.uk.
Updates to this page
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Updated 'Service pupil premium: what you need to know' and 'Service pupil premium: further information' for the 2026 to 2027 financial year.
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Updated 'Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know' and 'further information'.
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Updated Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know; examples of best practice; and further information.
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Updated 'Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know'.
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Updated the contact email address.
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Updated the eligibility section in Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know.
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Updated information in the what you need to know and further information attachments to reflect the fact that the October 2020 census will determine school allocations of SPP funding for the financial year 2021-22.
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Updated page content and all HTML attachments.
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Updated the census deadline to January 2021.
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Updated the 'Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know' page with updated information.
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Updated SSP further information.
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Updated the 'what you need to know' page with the latest information on 2015 census.
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Changed census deadline to 16 January 2020.
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Added a link to the Education and Skills Funding Agency's guidance: pupil premium 2018 to 2019: conditions of grant to 'Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know'.
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Fixed broken link.
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Removed an out of date deadline.
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Added updated examples of best practice and Service Pupil Premium (SPP) further information
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Added the Service pupil premium (SPP) information sheet.
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Updated the page with the confirmed census date of 17 January 2019.
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Updated email addresses and the closing date for applications.
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Updated dates as requested by the Directorate for Children & Young People (DCYP).
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Updated eligibility criteria.
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Updated information for 2018 applications
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Added updated information about the SPP and added examples of best practice document.
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Updated deadline date.
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Added updated Service Pupil Premium poster, amended due to take place on date and Department for Education website link.
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Corrected date.
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Added new version of poster.
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Added updated SPP details and new poster.
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First published.