Service Leavers Adjustment Passport

This form can help people employed in the armed forces identify what help and changes are available to support their transition into civilian employment.

Department for Work and Pensions and Ministry of Defence
13 July 2023

Service Leavers Adjustment Passport guidance

Service Leavers Adjustment Passport (ODT)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Service Leavers Adjustment Passport (Word)






Service Leavers Adjustment Passport (PDF)






Service Leavers Adjustment Passport and guidance (large print)






The Adjustments Passport provides an up-to-date record of the adjustments the Service Leaver may need when they move into employment.

The passport cannot be passed on to anyone automatically, meaning the Service Leaver has control of the information and who sees it.

The purpose of the passport is to:

  • provide the Service Leaver with a record of adjustments and/or additional requirements they may need in work
  • support and empower the Service Leaver to have confident conversations about their adjustments and requirements with potential employers
  • support any future employer by providing an overview of the Service Leaver’s requirements to inform any HR or occupational health discussions
  • support any future Access to Work application
  • help remove the need for an Access to Work assessment when the Service Leaver moves into employment or change jobs;
  • provide the Service Leaver and their manager with the basis for conversations about adjustments and adjustment reviews
