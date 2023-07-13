Service Leavers Adjustment Passport
This form can help people employed in the armed forces identify what help and changes are available to support their transition into civilian employment.
Documents
Details
The Adjustments Passport provides an up-to-date record of the adjustments the Service Leaver may need when they move into employment.
The passport cannot be passed on to anyone automatically, meaning the Service Leaver has control of the information and who sees it.
The purpose of the passport is to:
- provide the Service Leaver with a record of adjustments and/or additional requirements they may need in work
- support and empower the Service Leaver to have confident conversations about their adjustments and requirements with potential employers
- support any future employer by providing an overview of the Service Leaver’s requirements to inform any HR or occupational health discussions
- support any future Access to Work application
- help remove the need for an Access to Work assessment when the Service Leaver moves into employment or change jobs;
- provide the Service Leaver and their manager with the basis for conversations about adjustments and adjustment reviews