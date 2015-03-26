Guidance
Senior error management system coordinator (SEMSCo) course
Military Aviation Authority (MAA) centre of air safety training (CoAST) course enable delegates to understand the role senior error manager.
Documents
Details
Details of the course aim, applicability, prerequisite, course duration, location and dates.
Before applying for this course, please read the course overview. If you are eligible to apply, complete the application form and return it to dsa-maacourses@mod.gov.uk with the course title as the subject title.
The closing date for applications is 8 weeks prior to the course start date and applications received after this date will not be accepted.
Once received, applications will be added to the waitlist and scrutinised approximately 7 weeks before the course. All candidates will be notified of the outcome with successful candidates receiving joining instructions approximately 6 weeks prior to the course.
Contracted staff and overseas students who wish to attend an air safety course will need to apply through International Defence Training.
Last updated 27 September 2018 + show all updates
- The SEMSCo course will no longer be delivered at CoAST or elsewhere from 16 Oct 2018. Please see course description for further information.
- A new opening paragraph has been added.
- SEMSCo course information updated.
- First published.