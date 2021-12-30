Security of NHS and Public Health Services Digital Systems (Coronavirus) Directions 2022
Direction given to the National Health Service or public health body.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These directions enable the support and maintenance of cyber security of network and information systems held by or on behalf of the NHS or a public health body during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.
These directions (2022) replace the 2021 directions. This power will last until 30 June 2022.
Published 30 December 2021