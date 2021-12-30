Statutory guidance

Security of NHS and Public Health Services Digital Systems (Coronavirus) Directions 2022

Direction given to the National Health Service or public health body.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 December 2021

Applies to England

Consent to Activities Related to the Security of NHS and Public Health Services Digital Systems (Coronavirus) (No 4) Directions 2021

These directions enable the support and maintenance of cyber security of network and information systems held by or on behalf of the NHS or a public health body during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

These directions (2022) replace the 2021 directions. This power will last until 30 June 2022.

