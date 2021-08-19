Security of NHS and Public Health Services Digital Systems (Coronavirus) Directions 2021
Direction given to the National Health Service or public health body.
Documents
Details
These directions enable the support and maintenance of cyber security of network and information systems held by or on behalf of the NHS or a public health body during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.
These directions (2021) replace the first 2 directions. This power will last until 31st December 2021.
