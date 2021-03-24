Securing our health: the UK Health Security Agency

Following on from The future of public health: the NIHP and other public health functions in September 2020, this publication sets out more detail on the government’s plans for protecting and securing the public’s health, including on the new UK Health Security Agency (previously titled as the National Institute for Health Protection).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will be formally established from April 2021 and will combine the capabilities of PHE and NHS Test and Trace. The UKHSA will bring together our national public health science and response capabilities, including cutting edge analytics and genomic surveillance, strengthening our national defences against all health hazards.

This publication also invites you to share your insights and experience to help us with the next stages of our work.