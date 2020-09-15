The future of public health: the NIHP and other public health functions
Sets out the government's plans for protecting and improving the public's health, including the creation of the National Institute for Health Protection (NIHP).
This document provides an overview of the government’s plans to better protect and improve the public’s health.
It follows the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s announcement of the new National Institute for Health Protection on 18 August 2020.
Published 15 September 2020