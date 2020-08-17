Correspondence

Secretary of State message to the NHS on the coronavirus response

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock thanks the NHS workforce for the dedication they have shown in the national effort against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 17 August 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP

Documents

Secretary of State Message to the NHS on the coronavirus response

HTML

Details

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock thanks the NHS workforce, sets out lessons learned through the coronavirus response and invites contributions to the call for evidence on reducing bureaucracy in health and social care.

Published 17 August 2020