Independent report

Screen use by children aged under 5

The findings and recommendations of the Early Years Screen Time Advisory Group on the effects of all types of screen use in the early years of childhood.

From:
Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
27 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Early Years Screen Time Advisory Group independent report

PDF, 577 KB, 50 pages

Early Years Screen Time Advisory Group report methodology

PDF, 215 KB, 11 pages

Details

The government commissioned the Early Years Screen Time Advisory Group (EYSTAG) to produce an independent report reviewing the available evidence on the effects of screen use by children under 5 years old.

EYSTAG was co-chaired by:

  • Dame Rachel de Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England
  • Professor Russell Viner, Professor in Adolescent Health, University College London

The report takes into account:

  • the latest research into the impacts, both positive and negative, of early years screen use
  • parent, child and early years stakeholder views, including those submitted through a call for evidence

The report examines quantitative and qualitative evidence on the effects of all types of screen use, including:

  • computers
  • tablets
  • mobile phones
  • television

It sets out the panel’s findings and its recommendations to parents and the government.

Alongside the report, we have published a document setting out EYSTAG’s methodology in reviewing the scientific evidence.

Advice on screen use for parents and carers of under-5s is available on the Best Start in Life website. This advice has been informed by the EYSTAG report.

Updates to this page

Published 27 March 2026

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