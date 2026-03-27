Screen use by children aged under 5

The government commissioned the Early Years Screen Time Advisory Group ( EYSTAG ) to produce an independent report reviewing the available evidence on the effects of screen use by children under 5 years old.

EYSTAG was co-chaired by:

Dame Rachel de Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England

Professor Russell Viner, Professor in Adolescent Health, University College London

The report takes into account:

the latest research into the impacts, both positive and negative, of early years screen use

parent, child and early years stakeholder views, including those submitted through a call for evidence

The report examines quantitative and qualitative evidence on the effects of all types of screen use, including:

computers

tablets

mobile phones

television

It sets out the panel’s findings and its recommendations to parents and the government.

Alongside the report, we have published a document setting out EYSTAG ’s methodology in reviewing the scientific evidence.