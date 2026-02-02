Early years screen time and usage
Applies to England
Call for evidence description
This is an opportunity to provide evidence that will inform the development of new parental guidance on screen time and usage for early years (0 to 5-year-old) children.
The evidence will be considered by the Early years screen time advisory group when producing the new guidance.
We want to collect evidence from individuals and organisations with a range of knowledge and expertise. We anticipate that this will include, but not be limited to:
- pedagogy and education experts
- research organisations
- education charities