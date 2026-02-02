Open call for evidence

Early years screen time and usage

Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
2 February 2026

The government has committed to publishing guidance on early years screen time in April 2026. We are seeking evidence to inform the guidance.

This is an opportunity to provide evidence that will inform the development of new parental guidance on screen time and usage for early years (0 to 5-year-old) children.

The evidence will be considered by the Early years screen time advisory group when producing the new guidance.

We want to collect evidence from individuals and organisations with a range of knowledge and expertise. We anticipate that this will include, but not be limited to:  

  • pedagogy and education experts 
  • research organisations 
  • education charities

