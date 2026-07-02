Safeguarding UK human genomic data
Guidance setting clear expectations for how human genomic data is made available to approved users.
Documents
Details
This guidance sets out:
- how the UK government expects UK government funded holders of human genomic data (HGD) to make decisions on granting access to HGD
- how that HGD should be accessed, referring to the existing cyber and personnel security requirements that apply
- some of the key issues to be considered when deciding on applications to access HGD from countries or territories outside the UK
Updates to this page
Published 2 July 2026