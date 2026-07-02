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Guidance

Safeguarding UK human genomic data

Guidance setting clear expectations for how human genomic data is made available to approved users.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 July 2026

Documents

Safeguarding UK human genomic data

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Details

This guidance sets out:

  • how the UK government expects UK government funded holders of human genomic data (HGD) to make decisions on granting access to HGD
  • how that HGD should be accessed, referring to the existing cyber and personnel security requirements that apply
  • some of the key issues to be considered when deciding on applications to access HGD from countries or territories outside the UK

Updates to this page

Published 2 July 2026

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