Research and analysis

Safe care at home review

Joint review led by the Home Office and DHSC into the protections and support for adults abused, or at risk of abuse, in their own home by people providing their care.

From:
Home Office and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
12 June 2023

Documents

Safe care at home review (accessible)

HTML

Safe care at home review

PDF, 4.12 MB, 86 pages

Safe care at home review (large print)

PDF, 5.55 MB, 135 pages

British Sign Language version

HTML

Annexes and footnotes to accompany British Sign Language videos

PDF, 447 KB, 40 pages

Safe Care at Home Review (Easy Read)

PDF, 1.69 MB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The review drew on the experience of people who receive care in their own homes, organisations representing carers, and statutory agencies including frontline professionals.

The review developed a set of cross-government actions for implementing change over 3 key themes:

  1. Strengthening accountability and oversight mechanisms to better protect and support victims.

  2. Strengthening training and guidance so this type of harm and relevant legislative protections are better understood by frontline professionals.

  3. Improving the data and evidence available about this type of harm.

Read the terms of reference for the review here.

The audio version of the report will be available shortly.

Published 12 June 2023