Safe care at home review
Joint review led by the Home Office and DHSC into the protections and support for adults abused, or at risk of abuse, in their own home by people providing their care.
Documents
Details
The review drew on the experience of people who receive care in their own homes, organisations representing carers, and statutory agencies including frontline professionals.
The review developed a set of cross-government actions for implementing change over 3 key themes:
-
Strengthening accountability and oversight mechanisms to better protect and support victims.
-
Strengthening training and guidance so this type of harm and relevant legislative protections are better understood by frontline professionals.
-
Improving the data and evidence available about this type of harm.
Read the terms of reference for the review here.
The audio version of the report will be available shortly.