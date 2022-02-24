Safe care at home review: terms of reference

It will:

collect the views of individuals and key stakeholders, particularly from those with lived experience from the disabled sector and older people’s organisations including those who work with victims and survivors

look to learn from the best examples of care provided in people’s own homes

The review is expected to complete by the end of 2022.

The review is one of the commitments made in the National Disability Strategy 2021.

You can also download a video of the terms of reference for the review in British Sign Language .

If you would like to register interest in the review, please contact safecareathomereview@homeoffice.gov.uk.